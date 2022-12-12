Nawazuddin Siddiqui hosts Team Kantara at his house, says, ‘I have so many things in common...’

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the industry. The actor is back-to-back creating headlines for his upcoming film ‘Haddi’. Just like the rest of the world, Nawazuddin being a movie buff too is enjoying Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’. Recently, the actor hosted a warm meet up with ‘Kantara’ lead Rishab Shetty and it's the team at his house.

Taking to social media, he shared a few pictures from his house where he was hosting the whole team of Kantara. In the caption, he wrote “It was super amazing to spend some quality time with you @rishabshettyofficial & @pramodshettyk & team #kantara at my house. Surprisingly @rishabshettyofficial and I have so many things in common that we could talk about it endlessly #cinema #art #theatre #craft #BVKaranthJi #GirishKarnaJi #kamalhaasan @ikamalhaasan Ji.”

Fans of the artists could not keep their calm seeing the two together and started showering their love and admiration in the comments section. "Legends are here," commented one user. "Two best actors are here," added another fan.

See the pictures here

Currently, Nawazuddin is making a lot of noise for his looks in ‘Haddi’. Everybody is talking about how fresh and promising his role is and are looking forward to seeing him play a transgender woman. Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from ‘Haddi’, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’.