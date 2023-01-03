Nayanthara’ ‘Connect’ emerges as a successful horror thriller as it brings audiences back to theatres

New Delhi: Nayanthara brought an amazing gift to her pan-India fans with her Hindi debut in 'Connect'. While the audience has been encountering different kinds of horror with a blend of drama and comedy, 'Connect' came as a full-fledged horror thriller after a long time that attracted a lot of audiences in the theaters. Having brought a nail-biting horror thriller in the festive season and being a strong women-led film, 'Connect' is successfully holding its presence in theaters across the nation.

As the film was released around the two big festivals while marking Christmas and New Year, it certainly came as a much-needed horror thriller for the audience to rush to the theaters to enjoy the thrill and a gripping story after a long time. Having seen the bookings of multiplexes, it is visible that the film is receiving a great response from the audience.

Moreover, it's almost 10 days, since 'Connect' has released in Tamil, and ever since then it is collecting phenomenal reviews from the audience. Ahead of this, the debut of Nayanthara in Hindi was also been welcomed by the audience with open arms with the release of its Hindi version on 30th December. It is an absolute example of Nayanthara's rage and holds across the nation that the film emerged as a woman-led film that is constantly rising on different grounds.

Watch the trailer here

Produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures, 'Connect' is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film stars Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai. The film is written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar and has been released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on 22nd December and released in Hindi on 30th December.