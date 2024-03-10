Nayanthara Joins Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion In The List Of Women Who Have Attended F1 Grand Prix

New Delhi: Lady Superstar Nayanthara is a well-known celebrity with a huge fan base all over the world. Last year, she received critical acclaim and love from the audience for her outstanding performance in the action-thriller movie ‘Jawan’.

Currently, Nayanthara is in Saudi Arabia with her husband Vignesh Shivan and their children Uyir and Ulag to attend the Formula 1 racing event. The actor was warmly welcomed in Saudi Arabia and has been sharing glimpses of her time at the Grand Prix. On the first day of the event, Nayanthara was spotted attending the Formula 1 race with Vignesh Shivan, setting a major #CoupleGoals. Fans are eagerly waiting to see more pictures of the power duo at the F1 Grand Prix this weekend.

As we are all excited about this Grand Prix Weekend happening in Saudi Arabia, here few powerful female celebrities who have attended F1 Racing in the past.

Rihanna 2023

Rihanna attended the Las Vegas Strip Circuit for the F1 Grand Prix with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in November 2023 sporting an all-black outfit.

Gigi Hadid 2015

Supermodel Gigi Hadid attended the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix in 2015 with her BFF Kendal Jenner and sister Bella Hadid. The trio was seen dressed in a theme of beiges and whites.

Megan Thee Stallion 2021

US rapper Megan Thee Stallion attended the Formula One United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 24, 2021. She was seen in a black bodycon dress with sheer cut-outs.

Katy Perry 2012

Katy Perry attended the 2012 Formula 1 Singtel Singapore Grand Prix where she even performed her hit songs at the event.