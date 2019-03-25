Nayanthara urges internal probe against Radha Ravi

Chennai: Well-known southern actor Nayanthara, popularly known as lady superstar by her fans, on Monday, requested the South Indian Artistes Association or Nadigar Sangam to set up an internal inquiry as per the Vishakha guidelines on actor Radha Ravi over his sexist remarks.

"Will you set up the Internal Complaints Committee as per the Honourable Supreme Court's dictum and commence an internal inquiry as per Vishakha guidelines," Nayanthara asked the Nadigar Sangam in a statement.

She thanked DMK president MK Stalin for "swiftly taking action against misogynistic speeches of Radha Ravi".

"I would like to remind Radha Ravi and the likes of misogynists like him that they were also given birth by a woman. By demeaning the status of women and passing sexist remarks these retarded men get a feeling of machismo.

"I feel terribly sorry for the way they treat women in an opinionated way and my empathy remains with all the women who live in the families of these 'macho' men," she said.

She pointed out that as a senior actor, Radha Ravi should have led the younger generation by example. Instead, he has chosen to take up the role of a misogynist 'role-model'.

Nayanthara said she finds it "ghastly shocking" when chauvinistic speeches of people like Radha Ravi get applause and laughs from some members of the audiences.

"Irrespective of all negative remarks and aspersions cast upon me, I shall continue to take up the multifaceted role of Sita, ghost, Goddess, friend, wife, lover, so on and so forth with the solemn intention of providing maximum entertainment to my fans."

Her statement comes just two days after Radha Ravi passed comment on her at the trailer launch of Tamil film "Kolayuthir Kaalam".

"Nayanthara has acted as a ghost and as goddess Sita as well. Earlier, KR Vijaya was the most popular choice to play the role of a goddess. Today, anyone can be cast to play a goddess. They can cast someone who you want to pray to when you look at them, they can also cast someone you want to call towards you when you see them," Ravi said.

His comment drew ire on social media after his speech clip got circulated.

Singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripaada was among the first ones to call out Ravi's insensitive comments on Nayanthara.

Following Chinmayi's reaction, several members of the Tamil film fraternity, including Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, Milind Rau and Vignesh Shivn among others expressed disappointment over the comment.