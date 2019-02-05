Nayanthara's 'Imaikkaa Nodiga' titled 'Anjali CBI' in Telugu version

Nayanthara is one of the top actresses in South film industry and it's all because of her impressive performances on-screen. She has done many films in Telugu and has scaled heights with many of her recent acts. In fact, she is now called as the Lady Superstar of south Indian cinema.

Her recent film 'Coco Kokila', which is a Telugu version of 'Kolamaavu Kokila' became a huge hit. The actress is now shooting for Chiranjeevi starrer 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' which is expected to release during Dussehra. The film is a biopic on the freedom fighter. She is also part of 'Airaa', a thriller which is still in the making. Its teaser was released recently and it received positive feedback from the audience.



Her recent blockbuster Tamil film 'Imaikkaa Nodigal' is releasing in Telugu as 'Anjali CBI'. The film is dubbed into Telugu and is all set to hit the screens on February 22. This is a crime thriller directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu and Nayanthara is playing the title role, as a CBI officer. The film also stars Atharvaa and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles while Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap played the antagonist role. Actor Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing Vikramaditya, Anjali’s husband in a guest appearance.

The Tamil film was produced by CJ Jayakumar of Cameo Films banner and had music of Hiphop Tamizha and cinematography by RD Rajasekhar. The dubbing works of the Telugu version are in progress. The Telugu rights have been acquired by Ch Rambabu and Achanta Gopinath of Viswashanthi Creations banner.