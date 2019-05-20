Nayanthara's next film to hit the screens on June 14

Nayanthara’s 'Kolayuthir Kaalam' has finally got a release date. The film is slated for release on June 14. The makers of the film have announced the new release date on social media. The audio launch of the film turned into a huge controversy when actor Radha Ravi, one of the guests at the event made misogynist comments on Nayanthara, the lead actress.

The first look of the film was released around three years ago, but couldn’t hit the screens due to financial issues. The film is directed by Chakri Toleti, and the star cast includes Prathap Pothan, Bhoomika Chawla and Rohini Hattangadi. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film is now being remade in Hindi and Tamanaah is playing Nayan’s character in the remake.

The actor is also part of 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy', in which she plays Siddhamma, wife of Narasimha Reddy. This is her first-time collaboration with Megastar Chiranjeevi. Directed by Surender Reddy, this film is being produced by Ram Charan Tej under Konidela Production Company. The film is expected to release before Dasara.

Nayanthara is one of the popular actresses in the south and is always busy with a good number of projects in hand. Her recent film Mr Local, a Siva Karthikeyan starrer is a blockbuster hit at the box office.