Netizens Hail Ram Charan As He Releases 'Game Changer' Poster On Birthday

New Delhi: Ram Charan's birthday celebrations have gone viral. The global star who made India proud with his astute humility, grace and charm in Hollywood, carried himself with the same humble attitude for his key appearances in India post Oscars.

From a leading conclave in New Delhi where he awed the audiences with his sweet statements, to his viral birthday images where he is seen taking care of his wife, Upasana and also requesting all media present to have their dinner. His best gift to his fans on his birthday, was the much-awaited title announcement and poster of RC 15 which is now helmed as "Game Changer." The poster has got a thumbs up from netizens and fans alike.

Let's take a look at some of the statements below that are doing the rounds on twitter and breaking the internet-

“The most expected project of #GlobalStarRamcharan has finally received a title on the occasion of his birthday; #GameChanger is all things dynamic & high-octane just like #Ramcharan, the announcement has created tremendous buzz amongst the audience #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan" Shubham Sahu @ivShubham_IN,” a user commented. “After delivering some of the biggest & most iconic blockbusters #GlobalStarRamcharan announces the title & reveals the new look of his 15th film on his bday, #GameChanger his look has amped up the hype amongst the audience as he looks ultra dapper #Ramcharan #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan,” another user wrote.

"On the special day of #GlobalStarRamCharan’s bday, he gifted his fans with the title announcement & first look of his upcoming project #GameChanger. Indeed his swag & style looks game changing, such a title can only be carried off by #Ramcharan #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan," a third wrote.

Ram Charan who is famous for his role in SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ alongside Jr NTR recently turned 38 years old.