New Delhi: Widely-appreciated actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made it to the news yet again. Known for her beauty and talent, actress has continued to mesmerize fans and audiences with her distinct charm appearance, and exceptional performances in films. With her recently released romantic drama 'Kushi', the actress has made a delible mark on audiences hearts. No wonder, the actress has become a household name. Taking to X, fans are expressing their love for her performance as the character of 'Aaradhya'.

Following a theatrical-release, 'Kushi' was recently released on the leading OTT platform. The film is also receiving rave reviews on the digital release, and the netizens are in all praise for Samantha's beautiful chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda in the film. Moreover, the fans are going gaga over her innocence and appearance. Taking to X, a fan shared a clip from Kushi talking about Samantha's look and said, "Can't take my eyes off from her." The love and admiration of fans towards Samantha know no limits, and showing the love towards a dedicated fan wrote, "She is always special."



In admiration of her appearance, a fan wrote, "Her Face #KushiOnNetflix". Another netizen wrote,"10 min for na begammm". Looks like, the audience loves to watch her, and her appearance, personality, and performances have always mesmerized everyone.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was last seen in Kushi, is gearing up for the global release of her much-awaited show 'Citadel', co-starring Varun Dhawan.