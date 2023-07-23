trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639576
New Poster Of Suriya's 'Kanguva' Unveils Actor's Fierce Avatar

Introducing the raw and rustic world of 'Kanguva', the first glimpse truly arrived with a whole lot of enthralling visual experience, human emotions, powerful performance and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale.

Jul 23, 2023

New Poster Of Suriya's 'Kanguva' Unveils Actor's Fierce Avatar Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: After treating the audience with a scintillating first glimpse of the most awaited magnum opus 'Kanguva' on the special occasion of superstar Suriya's birthday, the makers have now arrived with an intriguing new poster. The hype for this Pan India cinematic spectacle has always been at its peak and with the first glimpse, it just boosted up onto the next level while the new poster takes the audience more into the world of 'Kanguva'. 

 
 

A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya)

Introducing the raw and rustic world of 'Kanguva', the first glimpse truly arrived with a whole lot of enthralling visual experience, human emotions, powerful performance and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale. Rising the excitement, the new poster is here featuring Superstar Suriya with his charismatic screen presence and carrying a whole lot of intensity on his face and riding a horse holding a sword. Bringing an absolute second treat to Suriya's fans on his birthday, the poster is truly fascinating and guarantees a blockbuster on its way.   

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale, across the globe in early 2024.
 
'Kanguva' is directed by Siva and features Suriya and Disha Patani in the titular character. Other star cast of the film will be revealed in due course. The team will be updating soon interesting facts about the film that will add more flavor to the excitement of Megastar Suriya fans.

