NGK movie review- A known game of politics

Movie: NGK—Nanda Gopala Krishna

Cast: Suriya Sivakumar, Rakul Preet, Sai Pallavi

Director: Selvaraghavan

Nanda Gopala Krishna, a Suriya Sivakumar starrer, which is dubbed into Telugu and released on Friday is receiving mixed responses at the box office. The film has Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh as the leading ladies. Directed by Selvaraghavan, expectations on this film are high.

Plot: Nanda Gopal (Suriya) quits a software job as he is pretty much interested in organic farming. Well, this is only because he wants to do something better for the country. His wife Geetha (Sai Pallavi) supports him through all his ups and downs. At unexpected circumstances, Gopal will be forced to enter politics and with hopes of doing some good to the society and public, Gopala says yes to his political entry. But very lately, he realises that it’s not a bed of roses. To achieve what he wants, he has to overcome a lot of hurdles ajd he meets Vanitha (Rakul) who is a mastermind behind all the political situations in the country. To know what happens next, you have to watch the film.

Performance: Actor Suriya fits well in the role of NGK. As a young politician, he is perfect and has lived up to the expectations of the audience. Sai Pallavi doesn’t has anything big to do in the film, but manages to keep entertaining the audience in between. But as a homemaker, she was good enough. Rakul Preet Singh as Vanita, is definitely an asset to the film and she has done her part really well. Other actors, who have played supporting roles have also done their roles well.

Director Selvaraghavan has written the story really well. One thing that is sure is that the film might not impress all categories of audiences. Music by Yuvan Shankar Raja is too good. He nailed the background score.

Analysis: The story is narrated by Gopala himself. The film covers too many aspects of politics and this makes the audience lose interest in some scenes. It would have been better if the film is kept a bit crisper. Selvaraghavan’s story writing skills are good enough.

Performances of Suriya and other lead actors make this film worth a watch.