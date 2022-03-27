Nikki Galrani gets engaged to Aadhi Pinisetty ‘We found each other a couple of years ago’

New Delhi: South actors Nikki Galrani and Aadhi Pinisetty got engaged to each other on March 24th and made the news Instagram official on Saturday (March 26), after they shared first photos from their ceremony that was held in presence of their respective families. In a joint statement the two wrote, “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other. We found each other a couple of years ago & it’s official now”.

Revealing the date of their engagement, the two wrote, “24.3.2022 This day was really special to us. We got engaged in the presence of both our families Seeking all your love & blessings as we take on this new journey together”.

In the photos, Nikki is dressed in a beautiful powder blue saree from Tulsi Silks and the blouse is from Anju Shankar Design Studio. Aadhi is dressed in a grey kurta pyjama set by Payal Singhal.

The couple's friends took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. “Congratulations,” wrote Nakshathra Nagesh. “Many blessings,” commented Lakshmi Manchu. While an excited fan commented, “Wowwww a long wait news is official Now. Happy for you both”.

Nikki and Aaadhi have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. The news further gained buzz after Nikki attended the birthday celebration of Aaadhi’s father in 2020. They were also recently seen together at the Hyderabad airport.

Nikki Galrani made her debut with the Malayalam-language sports drama 1983, which was released in 2014. She has since appeared in critically-acclaimed films like Velainu Vandhutta, Vellaikaaran, and Kalakalappu 2 among others.

Aadhi Pinisetty is the son of Telugu film director Ravi Raja Pinisetty and made his acting debut with the Telugu film Oka V Chitram. He has since featured in various popular films like Rangasthalam, Ninnu Kori and U-Turn.