Nithya Menen-Starrer Hilarious Comedy Drama 'Kumari Srimathi' To Release On THIS Date

New Delhi: Makers announced the global premiere of the comedy-drama Kumari Srimathi, on September 28 on OTT giant Prime Video. Starring Nithya Menen as Srimathi, the seven-episode series also features Nirupam, Gautami, Thiruveer, Talluri Rameshwari, Naresh, and Murali Mohan in pivotal roles. Set in a village in East Godavari, the series hilariously encapsulates the tribulations in the life of a 30-year-old woman (played by Menen), who challenges stereotypes in a small town riddled with antiquity.

Produced by Early Monsoon Tales, a web division of Vyjanyanthi Entertainments with a legacy of 50 years, and directed by Gomtesh Upadhye, the series will exclusively premiere on the streaming service in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide in Telugu, with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

join srimathi on her unconventional quest to fix her dysfunctional life! #KumariSrimathiOnPrime, Sept 28 pic.twitter.com/SPTCTLrLhk — prime video (@PrimeVideo) September 18, 2023

“Srimathi’s journey is a celebration of determination, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds of family. With a fresh and unconventional plot, Kumari Srimathi explores the intricacies of the domestic households, breaking the norms of society, and nurturing personal aspirations, all while taking the audience on an emotional and entertaining roller coaster. Firmly rooted in culture with strong familial bonds at the forefront, we are confident that the viewers will find relatability in the characters and the hilarity and enjoy the show as much as we did while filming it. We are thrilled to bring the unique and empowering story to audiences worldwide exclusively on Prime Video,” says producer Swapna Dutt.