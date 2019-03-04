Nivetha Thomas thanks audiences for good response on 118

Nivetha Thomas is on cloud nine after her film 118 emerged a hit. For the film, she paired up with Kalyan ram for the first time. The film was released on March 1 and has garnered good collections at the box office and also good response from the audience. Directed by KV Guhan, the film is produced by Mahesh Koneru under East Coast Productions. The film also had Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame.

Nivetha was overwhelmed with all the love she has received for this film and took to her official Twitter handle to thank her fans and audience and wrote, “ #118Movie was a take on something interesting. It was my first release of 2019, and I wholeheartedly thank the audience who saw the film and gave it your support. Your genuine response and word of mouth positioned this movie in a better place. Thank you so much! .......to my team, @kvguhan sir, @NANDAMURIKALYAN sir, @shalinipandeyyy @smkoneru sir, Kiran garu,Tammiraju garu,Production unit,Direction&Camera dept., Drivers,hair&makeup team,fight masters, publicists.. thank you so much for your contribution to #118Movie Made it what it is. ...Lastly, every character I play in every film is forever with me and it was an honour to portray Aadhya on screen! Thank you for your kind words and appreciation, they mean so much to me! Mari inko pathra lo,inko kotha movie lo thondraga kaludham! Inka vasthune untundhi.Ottu :).” (sic)

She also promised that very soon, she will be back with another fantastic film and a beautiful role. She will be seen in Brochevarevarura with Sree Vishnu.