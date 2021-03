Noted Kannada poet N S Lakshminarayana Bhatta no more

Bengaluru: Noted Kannada poet, critic and translator N S Lakshminarayana Bhatta died here early on Saturday.

He was 84 and was suffering from age-related ailments, family sources said. Popularly known as 'NSL' in the Kannada literary world, he was born in 1936 in the Shivamogga district.

Bhatta has been a household name through his bhavageetes (lyrical poems), and is known for his contribution of modern Kannada poetry, critical works and translations.

He had translated about 50 of William Shakespeare's sonnets, the poetry of T S Elliot and works of poet Yeats into Kannada.

A recipient of the Karnataka Sahitya Akademi award and the Kannada Rajyotsava Award among others, his popular works include "Thaye ninna madilali".

He served as Professor at Bengaluru university and is revered for popularizing the works of saint-poet Shishunala Sharif.

Bhatta is survived by a wife and two children, sources said adding that his last rites will be performed later in the day.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the passing away of Bhatta and said Kannada literary world has lost one of its stars. JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy condoling Bhatta's death, remembered his works on songs or poetry for children.