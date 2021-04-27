हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kannada producer

Noted Kannada producer Ramu dies of COVID-19

Ramu had given many hit films such as Lockup Death, AK47 and Kalasipalya.

Noted Kannada producer Ramu dies of COVID-19
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@SRIMURALIII

Bengaluru: Ramu, a prominent Kannada producer and husband of film actress Malashree, passed away due to COVID-19 on Monday, family sources said.

He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment where he passed away.

Ramu had given many hit films such as Lockup Death, AK47 and Kalasipalya.

Condoling his death, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy tweeted, "I am deeply saddened to hear that famous Kannada producer Ramu died of coronavirus infection."

He said the death has caused a huge loss to the film industry.

Kumaraswamy prayed to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear the loss. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
kannada producerRamu diesramu deadRamuCOVID-19CoronavirusMalashree's husband
Next
Story

Tamil actress Raiza Wilson slaps legal notice on dermatologist after wrongful cosmetic procedure, seeks 1 cr compensation

Must Watch

PT2M3S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day