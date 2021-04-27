Noted Kannada producer Ramu dies of COVID-19

Bengaluru: Ramu, a prominent Kannada producer and husband of film actress Malashree, passed away due to COVID-19 on Monday, family sources said.

He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment where he passed away.

Ramu had given many hit films such as Lockup Death, AK47 and Kalasipalya.

Condoling his death, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy tweeted, "I am deeply saddened to hear that famous Kannada producer Ramu died of coronavirus infection."

He said the death has caused a huge loss to the film industry.

Kumaraswamy prayed to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear the loss.