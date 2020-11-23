Now, south sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making memories in Maldives. See postcard-worthy pics

New Delhi: Maldives, you have our celebs' hearts and the various pictures of them vacationing in the island country are proof. Recently, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal jetted off to Maldives for a quick getaway and now, south sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu has flown down there. (We're so jealous). It isn't clear if Naga Chaitanya is also accompanying her. It's also his birthday today.

While we are stuck here, our favourite stars are making memories in Maldives.

Samantha dropped a gorgeous picture of herself enjoying the scenic beauty of Maldives and the other post is of her prepping for deep-sea diving.

Here are the photos from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maldives diary:

Naga Chaitanya turned 34 today and on the special occasion, Samantha dropped the poster of his upcoming Telugu film.

Always living life on your own terms @chay_akkineni

Wishing you only happiness always and forever #LoveStory#HBDNagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/9FCmunhJWT — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) November 23, 2020

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in October 2017. They are one of the most-loved couples of the Telugu film industry and are quite popular and enjoy a massive fan following.

Samantha’s next films are ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ and ‘NTR 30’ while Naga Chaitanya has ‘Love Story’ and ‘NC 20’ in the pipeline.