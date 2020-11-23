हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Now, south sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making memories in Maldives. See postcard-worthy pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a gorgeous picture of herself enjoying the scenic beauty of Maldives.

Now, south sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making memories in Maldives. See postcard-worthy pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl

New Delhi: Maldives, you have our celebs' hearts and the various pictures of them vacationing in the island country are proof. Recently, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal jetted off to Maldives for a quick getaway and now, south sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu has flown down there. (We're so jealous). It isn't clear if Naga Chaitanya is also accompanying her. It's also his birthday today.

While we are stuck here, our favourite stars are making memories in Maldives.

Samantha dropped a gorgeous picture of herself enjoying the scenic beauty of Maldives and the other post is of her prepping for deep-sea diving.

Here are the photos from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maldives diary:

Naga Chaitanya turned 34 today and on the special occasion, Samantha dropped the poster of his upcoming Telugu film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in October 2017. They are one of the most-loved couples of the Telugu film industry and are quite popular and enjoy a massive fan following.

Samantha’s next films are ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ and ‘NTR 30’ while Naga Chaitanya has ‘Love Story’ and ‘NC 20’ in the pipeline.

Samantha Ruth PrabhuNaga Chaitanyanaga chaitanya birthdaySamantha Ruth Prabhu pics
