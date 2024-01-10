NTR Jr Celebrates Exceptional Worldwide Reception Of 'Devara Part 1' First Glimpse Video

New Delhi: Man of Masses NTR Jr yesterday gave fans the biggest gift of the year as he dropped the official first glimpse of his eagerly awaited upcoming action thriller titled ‘Devara Part 1’. Roaring like never before, the actor unveiled his massiest avatar to date and received a stellar response from audiences worldwide. Helmed by the visionary Koratala Siva, the Pan-India mass entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. ‘Devara Part 1’ is gearing up for a grand release across multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Offering international-level standards in terms of visuals and score, the first glimpse indeed promises spellbinding action sequences with an enthralling, extraordinary background score in the film.

Notably, Man of Masses NTR Jr has lent his own voice for the Hindi rendition of ‘Devara Part 1’, earning immense applause for his flawless Hindi delivery. Taking note of the spectacular response the first glimpse of the film received, NTR Jr along with the entire team celebrated the labour of work that had gone into making this marvel. Sharing a picture from the special night, the film’s production banners’ posted on social media, “Team #Devara beams with happiness seeing the fantastic reception for #DevaraGlimpse!”

Speaking of the global audience response, the first glimpse of ‘Devara Part 1’ has amassed a massive 45 million approx views and 1.15 million likes on YouTube across all languages in less than 24 hours of its release.

The incredible background score of the first glimpse titled ‘All Hail The Tiger’ by the very talented Anirudh Ravichander has taken the entire video to another level and has earned a separate fan base of its own along with those spectacular visuals. In additional exciting news, the background score for ‘All Hail The Tiger’ releases today at 3 PM, following the overwhelming online response it received.

Moreover, the audio rights for the magnum opus have been acquired by music giant T-Series across all languages. ‘Devara’ Part 1’ marks Man of Masses NTR Jr’s second big collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva after the 2016 hit film ‘Janatha Garage’ which received immense appreciation from audiences and critics.

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara Part 1’ will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on April 5th, 2024, coinciding with the Eid weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.