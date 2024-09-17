Advertisement
DEVARA PART 1 RELEASE

NTR Jr-Janhvi Kapoor's Massive Release Devara: Part 1 Sweeps US - 45,000 Tickets Sold Already In Premiere Pre-Sales

Devara: Part Advance Booking - Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Devara: Part 1 is set to release on September 27, 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: With just 10 days remaining until its theatrical arrival, the highly anticipated PAN-Indian film Devara, starring the ‘Man of Masses’ NTR Jr., is already making waves as a blockbuster, breaking records in its premiere pre-sales.

The Devara fever has spread beyond India, setting new benchmarks globally. In a staggering achievement, Devara has sold 45,000 tickets in just 10 days of its USA premiere pre-sales, marking a significant milestone for Indian cinema. In North America alone, the film has raked in over $1.75 million in sales—and counting.

Previously, Devara became the fastest Indian movie to sell over 15,000 tickets, crossing $500,000 in pre-sales and surpassing records set by Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar. Meanwhile, in Australia, the film has crossed AU$100,000 in pre-sales, setting yet another record, with more locations opening soon. On the other hand, in UK the film sold 20K+ tickets. The global frenzy surrounding Devara continues to build as fans eagerly await NTR Jr.’s next blockbuster.

JR NTR-JANHVI KAPOOR 

The buzz has been immense since the release of the trailer, which amassed over 55 million views and trended globally, solidifying Devara as one of the biggest pan-Indian films of the year.

Touted as the year’s largest mass-entertainment release, the film tells a tale set in coastal lands, navigating emotionally charged waters. Jr NTR in his role as Devara, is portrayed as a beacon of hope for the oppressed and a tempest for evildoers, against a rich, period backdrop.

Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Devara: Part 1 is set to release on September 27, 2024. Alongside NTR Jr, the film features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

