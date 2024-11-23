Odia Director Bobby Islam And Actor Manoj Mishra Clash Outside Dcp’s Office Over Film Title Dispute

Bhubaneswar witnessed an unexpected drama on Friday (November 22) as Odia film personalities Bobby Islam and Manoj Mishra clashed outside the DCP’s office. Their heated confrontation, captured on video, has since gone viral, drawing attention to a disagreement over a film title that spiraled into a physical altercation.

Viral Videos Show Heated Exchange

Videos circulating on social media show police officers intervening as Bobby and Manoj’s argument escalated into a physical fight. Bystanders watched in shock as the two hurled abuses and engaged in a scuffle in public. One such video, shared by OTV News, highlights the chaotic scene with police trying to separate the two.

The dispute reportedly began when Manoj objected to a word used in the title of an upcoming film. Bobby, on the other hand, accused Manoj of making derogatory remarks about the Odia film industry.

“Apparently, the bone of contention is Manoj's opposition to the use of a word in the title of a film that a producer is making. Bobby alleged that Manoj has been casting aspersions on the Odia film industry,” explained a police officer, as reported by The Times of India.

Manoj Mishra claimed that Bobby used the contentious word in a derogatory manner during their meeting at the DCP’s office and even at a public show. “I didn’t attack anybody. Bobby used the word for me in a derogatory twist, which is why I lodged a police complaint,” Manoj stated.

As of now, Bobby Islam has not issued a public statement regarding the incident.

This altercation highlights the underlying tensions in the Odia film industry and has sparked conversations about professionalism within the regional cinema space. Meanwhile, police are investigating the matter to prevent further escalations.