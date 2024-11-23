Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2823798https://zeenews.india.com/regional/odia-director-bobby-islam-and-actor-manoj-mishra-clash-outside-dcp-s-office-over-film-title-dispute-2823798.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
BOBBY ISLAM MANOJ MISHRA FIGHT

Odia Director Bobby Islam And Actor Manoj Mishra Clash Outside Dcp’s Office Over Film Title Dispute

Odia film personalities Bobby Islam and Manoj Mishra's public clash over a film title outside the DCP’s office has gone viral, sparking widespread attention. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 08:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Odia Director Bobby Islam And Actor Manoj Mishra Clash Outside Dcp’s Office Over Film Title Dispute Pic Credit: X

Bhubaneswar witnessed an unexpected drama on Friday (November 22) as Odia film personalities Bobby Islam and Manoj Mishra clashed outside the DCP’s office. Their heated confrontation, captured on video, has since gone viral, drawing attention to a disagreement over a film title that spiraled into a physical altercation. 

Viral Videos Show Heated Exchange 

Videos circulating on social media show police officers intervening as Bobby and Manoj’s argument escalated into a physical fight. Bystanders watched in shock as the two hurled abuses and engaged in a scuffle in public. One such video, shared by OTV News, highlights the chaotic scene with police trying to separate the two. 

Have a look at the video:

 

 

The dispute reportedly began when Manoj objected to a word used in the title of an upcoming film. Bobby, on the other hand, accused Manoj of making derogatory remarks about the Odia film industry. 

“Apparently, the bone of contention is Manoj's opposition to the use of a word in the title of a film that a producer is making. Bobby alleged that Manoj has been casting aspersions on the Odia film industry,” explained a police officer, as reported by The Times of India. 

Manoj Mishra claimed that Bobby used the contentious word in a derogatory manner during their meeting at the DCP’s office and even at a public show. “I didn’t attack anybody. Bobby used the word for me in a derogatory twist, which is why I lodged a police complaint,” Manoj stated. 

As of now, Bobby Islam has not issued a public statement regarding the incident. 

This altercation highlights the underlying tensions in the Odia film industry and has sparked conversations about professionalism within the regional cinema space. Meanwhile, police are investigating the matter to prevent further escalations. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK