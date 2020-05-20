हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jr NTR

On Jr NTR’s birthday, best wishes from Ram Charan, Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati and team ‘RRR’

Jr NTR dominates Twitter trends and his colleagues sent out birthday greetings for him with some lovely pictures. 

On Jr NTR’s birthday, best wishes from Ram Charan, Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati and team ‘RRR’
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ssrajamouli

New Delhi: Social media is flooded with birthday wishes for Telugu superstar Jr NTR, who turned 37 today (May 20). His fans made sure Jr NTR dominates Twitter trends and his colleagues sent out birthday greetings with some lovely pictures. SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh and others posted wishes for Jr NTR and so did his ‘RRR’ team.

‘RRR’ - 'Roudram Ranam Rudhiram' – is Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s next film with Rajamouli. The team posted two special wishes for Jr NTR. One is a solo picture of him on the sets of the film and the other stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ramaraju & Bheem  From the sets of @rrrmovie !!! #RRR #RRRMovie

A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie) on

Ram Charan too shared the photo and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my dear brother! I know I owe you a return gift. But, I promise I will give you the best. More celebrations await...”

Rajamouli, on the other hand, took a walk down the memory lane to dig out this memorable picture of them from years ago. “I am glad you were a part of my journey from the start! Happy birthday dear, Tarak. I couldn't have found a better Bheem,” wrote the filmmaker.

Rana Daggubati shared a group picture with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Rajamouli to wish the superstar.

Meanwhile, Rakul tweeted to say, “Happppy happy bdayyyy Jr NTR. Smiling face with open mouth wishing you a fabulous year and great health. May all your dreams n desires come true. Keep killing it with your outstanding work.”

‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ is Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn and is expected to release in January 2021.

Tags:
Jr NTRJr NTR birthdayRajamouliRRRRam CharanRana Daggubati
Next
Story

Have you seen these throwback pics of Rakul Preet Singh with south actress and 'soul sister' Lakshmi Manchu?
  • 1,06,750Confirmed
  • 3,303Deaths

Full coverage

  • 49,90,503Confirmed
  • 3,25,677Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M11S

Lockdown 4.0: Why are the workers so helpless?