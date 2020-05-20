On Jr NTR’s birthday, best wishes from Ram Charan, Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati and team ‘RRR’

New Delhi: Social media is flooded with birthday wishes for Telugu superstar Jr NTR, who turned 37 today (May 20). His fans made sure Jr NTR dominates Twitter trends and his colleagues sent out birthday greetings with some lovely pictures. SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh and others posted wishes for Jr NTR and so did his ‘RRR’ team.

‘RRR’ - 'Roudram Ranam Rudhiram' – is Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s next film with Rajamouli. The team posted two special wishes for Jr NTR. One is a solo picture of him on the sets of the film and the other stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan together.

Ram Charan too shared the photo and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my dear brother! I know I owe you a return gift. But, I promise I will give you the best. More celebrations await...”

Rajamouli, on the other hand, took a walk down the memory lane to dig out this memorable picture of them from years ago. “I am glad you were a part of my journey from the start! Happy birthday dear, Tarak. I couldn't have found a better Bheem,” wrote the filmmaker.

Rana Daggubati shared a group picture with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Rajamouli to wish the superstar.

Meanwhile, Rakul tweeted to say, “Happppy happy bdayyyy Jr NTR. Smiling face with open mouth wishing you a fabulous year and great health. May all your dreams n desires come true. Keep killing it with your outstanding work.”

Happppy happy bdayyyy @tarak9999 wishing you a fabulous year and great health . May all your dreams n desires come true. Keep killing it with your outstanding work . — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 20, 2020

‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ is Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn and is expected to release in January 2021.