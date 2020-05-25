हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karthi

On Karthi’s birthday, a look at his upcoming releases ‘Sultan’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

Karthi celebrates his 43rd birthday today.

On Karthi’s birthday, a look at his upcoming releases ‘Sultan’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@karthi_offl

New Delhi: Tamil superstar Karthi celebrates his 43rd birthday today (May 25). He is dominating the Twitter trends today as his fans have flooded social media with birthday-special wishes for him. Karthi made his movie debut with the critically acclaimed film ‘Paruthiveeran’ and later went on to star in hits such as ‘Aayirathil Oruvan’, ‘Naan Mahaan Alla’, ‘Paiyaa’, ‘Madras’, ‘Kaithi’, ‘Komban’ and many more. He was last seen in ‘Thambi’.

As Karthi turns a year older, let’s take a look at some of his next releases – ‘Sultan’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ – two highly-anticipated films.

‘Sultan’: It is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Karthi. Rashmika and Kartik play each other’s love interests. ‘Sultan’ is Rashmik’s debut Tamil film. More details about the project have been kept under wraps. The film’s release date has been pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Sultan’ is produced by SR Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures.

‘Ponniyin Selvan’: Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is based on a novel of the same name. It is a period film, starring Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal and Sobhita Dhulipala. A portion of the film was shot before the pandemic. ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is one of the most-awaited films of the year and it also special because of Aishwarya Rai, who reunites with Mani Ratnam after a decade. Their last film together was ‘Raavan’.

‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

Happy birthday, Karthi!

Tags:
KarthiKarthi birthdaySultanPonniyin Selvan
Next
Story

Inside pics of Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj's Roka ceremony - Do not miss south sensation Samantha Akkineni with hubby Naga Chaitanya
  • 1,38,845Confirmed
  • 4,021Deaths

Full coverage

  • 54,38,106Confirmed
  • 3,45,273Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT43M39S

'Intense' fight to make laborers return home?