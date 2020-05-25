On Karthi’s birthday, a look at his upcoming releases ‘Sultan’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

New Delhi: Tamil superstar Karthi celebrates his 43rd birthday today (May 25). He is dominating the Twitter trends today as his fans have flooded social media with birthday-special wishes for him. Karthi made his movie debut with the critically acclaimed film ‘Paruthiveeran’ and later went on to star in hits such as ‘Aayirathil Oruvan’, ‘Naan Mahaan Alla’, ‘Paiyaa’, ‘Madras’, ‘Kaithi’, ‘Komban’ and many more. He was last seen in ‘Thambi’.

As Karthi turns a year older, let’s take a look at some of his next releases – ‘Sultan’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ – two highly-anticipated films.

‘Sultan’: It is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Karthi. Rashmika and Kartik play each other’s love interests. ‘Sultan’ is Rashmik’s debut Tamil film. More details about the project have been kept under wraps. The film’s release date has been pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Sultan’ is produced by SR Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures.

‘Ponniyin Selvan’: Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is based on a novel of the same name. It is a period film, starring Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal and Sobhita Dhulipala. A portion of the film was shot before the pandemic. ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is one of the most-awaited films of the year and it also special because of Aishwarya Rai, who reunites with Mani Ratnam after a decade. Their last film together was ‘Raavan’.

‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

Happy birthday, Karthi!