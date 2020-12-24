On MGR's death anniversary, Arvind Swami's striking new look from 'Thalaivi' trends online - In Pics

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen essaying the titular role of actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa in her biopic named 'Thalaivi'. Besides Kangana, renowned south actor Arvind Swami will be stepping into the shoes of 'People's King' of Tamil Nadu Dr MG Ramachandran, aka MGR.

On his death anniversary, the team of Thalaivi revealed a new look of Arvind Swami as MGR from the film.

It was not just an honour to play the role of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, but a great responsibility. I thank director A.L. Vijay & producers @vishinduri @shaaileshrsingh for having faith in me. I humbly post these pics in Thalaivar’s memory, today.#Thalaivi #MGR #ArvindSwamiasMGR pic.twitter.com/F4KY07Q4Dt — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) December 24, 2020

Earlier on the 103rd birth anniversary of MGR, the makers of Thalaivi released the first look of Arvind Swami as the legend MGR, tracing the youth and life of him as an actor.

Now, this year, the new look essayed by Arvind Swami presents the late legendary actor and respected politician MGR at the peak of his political career.

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi traces the life events of J Jayalalithaa played by Kangana Ranaut along with the humungous contribution of MGR in her journey to stardom and politics.

Producer Shaailesh R Singh shares, "It was overwhelming to witness the warm response to the earlier looks of the film, whether for Kangana Ranaut's portrayal as Jayalalithaa or our first look of MGR by Arvind Swami. With every accolade, our responsibility to deliver better and live up to the expectations has been increasing and when we decided to present the look of Arvind Swami as MGR in his later stage as a politician, we have been extremely diligent about the details. We hope the audience continues to shower their love on the film and accept our attempt of tribute to the legends of South Indian cinema as well as politics."

South Indian Star Arvind Swami is all set to make his comeback in Bollywood after his remarkable performances in Roja and Bombay. While the first look of the actor as MGR received a roaring response, the second look is further expected to create anticipation amongst the masses.

Talking about Arvind Swami's look as MGR, creative producer Brinda Prasad shares, "MGR has been one of the most widely respected and loved figure amongst the people of Tamil Nadu. We as the makers had to be extremely cautioned about the presentation of a personality who is so great in stature. We have made a conscious effort to not just ace the look but also emulate the characteristics of the legendary hero and Arvind Swami has been the apt choice for the role."

Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh; Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar along with Thirumal Reddy, Thalaivi is a Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media and Entertainment Presentation. The film is directed by Vijay.