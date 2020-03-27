हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ram Charan

On Ram Charan's birthday, Ajay Devgn unveils first look from 'RRR' - Watch

'RRR' happens to be Rajamouli's first film as a director after the epic series 'Baahubali I and II. 

New Delhi: South superstar Ram Charan celebrates his birthday on March 27 and as he turns a year older, social media was abuzz with wishes for him on his special day. And what better than his birthday to release the first look video from his upcoming ambitious project 'RRR' (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) by SS Rajamouli. 

Superstar Ajay Devgn, who is playing one of the leads in the movie unveiled Ram Charan's first look from 'RRR' and also introduced his character. Ram Charan plays Ramaraju in the movie which is a Telugu period drama actioner. 

Watch it here: 

'RRR' happens to be Rajamouli's first film as a director after the epic series 'Baahubali I and II. The movie stars NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. 'RRR' will simultaneously release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil languages.

The movie is slated to hit the screens on January 8, 2021.

The makers released the first motion poster a few days back and it received a warm response online. 

Here's wishing Ram Charan a very happy birthday!

 

Ram CharanRRRRRR first lookram charan birthdayhappy birthday Ram CharanAjay DevgnSS Rajamouli
