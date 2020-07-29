On Sanjay Dutt's birthday, his 'KGF 2' first look poster leaves fans stunned!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt celebrates his birthday on July 29, and to make his day a special one, 'KGF 2' makers unveiled the first look poster of him. K.G.F: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film 'K.G.F: Chapter 1' starring Yash.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the antagonist in the movie. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared Dutt's character look from the movie. He wrote: THE WAIT IS OVER... Presenting #SanjayDutt's character from #KGFChapter2: #Adheera... Stars #Yash, #SanjayDutt, #SrinidhiShetty and #RaveenaTandon... Directed by Prashanth Neel.

'KGF 2', a Kannada film originally, will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.

Dutt as Adheera looks fierce and brutal on the first look poster. The film stars Yash, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash,

Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar amongst various others.

'KGF 2' is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirugandur.

Here's wishing Sanjay Dutt a very happy birthday!