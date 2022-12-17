One year of 'Pushpa: The Rise,' check out the 5 hook steps from Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's groove-worthy songs!

New Delhi: 'Pushpa: The Rise', starring Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna, was unstoppable the moment its first look was dropped. It seemed as if there is no stopping Pushpa’s surge in the hearts of the audience, but it was the songs that declared the movie blockbuster even before it released. From romantic numbers to items to dance, the film had all genres to keep the audiences hooked and groovy.

As the film has completed one year today, let us revisit some really amazing hook steps from the film.

Srivalli

Srivalli's melodious celebration of the character embodied by Mandanna is a song poised to become a one-of-a-kind chartbuster written and composed in five languages. The icing on the cake was Allu Arjun’s sliding hook step in a particular fashion with one shoulder lifted up and dragging his feet impressing audiences with his Pushparaj swag. From cricketers to celebrities everyone recreated Allu Arjun’s steps!

Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava

With Samantha Ruth Prabhu performing the hottest item number of the year, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava is a song that made everyone copy the sizzling dance steps of Samantha and Allu Arjun.

Saami Saami

The way Rashmika Mandanna did the Saami Saami step in saree, went on to set the stage on fire on all the occasions of the nation. Majorly popular among younger generations, the Saami Saami step is one of the most popular ones among the audience.

Jaago Jaago Baakre

The intensity that Allu Arjun brought onto the screen with his rugged and fearless swag of Pushparaj gave the audience a dance step of sheer intensity.

Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda

The song of victory. In 'Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda' the audience was introduced to the real and tough dancing of Allu Arjun in his Pushparaj swag. With his swag intact as ever, Allu Arjun brought some tough signature dance steps capturing the growth of Pushparaj in the film in the most attractive and larger-than-life way.