Soorarai Pottru

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru enters Oscar race; check where to watch

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru enters Oscar race; check where to watch
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@rajsekarpandian

New Delhi: 'Soorarai Pottru', starring Suriya has entered the race for the upcoming Oscars in many categories including Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director. Taking to Twitter, the Tamil film’s co-producer Rajsekar Pandian shared the news on Tuesday (January 26). 

Rajsekar, the CEO of 2D Entertainment, wrote, “Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score and other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today.” 

The movie has been made available at the Academy Screening Room from Tuesday to be viewed by the academy members. 

Besides Suriya, 'Soorarai Pottru' starred Aparna Balamurli, Mohan Babu and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles. The film became the first Tamil movie to have a Direct-To-OTT release on Amazon Prime Video (India). It released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020. The movie was highly celebrated 

The film is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. ‘Soorarai Pottru’ was directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya. 

