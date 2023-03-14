Oscars 2023: Here's What The Tiger Symbol On Jr NTR's Outfit Means- Watch

New Delhi: RRR’s victory at the Oscars has taken Indian cinema on the global map. It has become one of the most important moments in the history of India of which we are extremely proud of. While at the Oscars, Jr NTR was wearing an all-black outfit with a tiger motif on the shoulder.

When asked what the Tiger symbolizes, he explained, “I mean, haven't you seen that in RRR? Jumped out at me,” referring to the iconic interval scene of the film. Explaining where his outfit has come from, he said, “I am wearing Gaurav Gupta. He is one of our amazing designers, a good friend of mine. So, he felt you know, when we discussed that, it is not going to be us walking the carpet. It's India. So that's why I am in my Indian attire. Tiger being the national animal of India.”

“I feel great. Surreal, ecstatic. I have always been seeing the [Oscar] red carpet on TV. But guess what; I walked that carpet. I'm walking the carpet. It feels amazing.”

Further explaining the real reason behind the tiger motif, he explained, “It was important for me to have the outfit have an element of NTR's persona while also representing being a true global Indian. And it all fits together beautifully with the antique tiger embroidery on the black velvet bandhgala. The tiger is an homage to India as it is our national animal along with a representation of NTR Jr who is also popularly known as ‘The Young Tiger’ and of course to RRR.”

RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the award for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Award. Naatu Naatu has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava while MM Keeravani has given its music and Chandrabose has penned the lyrics. Apart from this, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film.