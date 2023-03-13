topStoriesenglish2582908
Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' Performance Receives A Standing Ovation At 95th Academy Awards- Watch

The song was introduced by Deepika Padukone as 'a total banger' and 'the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar.'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 07:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated for an Oscar this year and fans are excited. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed the song on the stage of 95th Academy Awards and the audience couldn't hold their excitement.

The song was introduced by Deepika Padukone as 'a total banger' and 'the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar.' The performance energized everyone in the audience and the song received a standing ovation.

'Naatu Naatu' recently won the Critics Choice Award and is now nominated for an Oscar. 

The magnum opus energy-packed track `Naatu Naatu` made it to the Oscar nominations this year in the `Original Song` category.

The song is competing against `Applause` from the film `Tell It Like A Woman,` `Hold My Hand` from the movie `Top Gun: Maverick,` `Lift me Up` from `Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,` and `This Is Life,` from `Everything, Everywhere All At Once`. Not just `Naatu Naatu`, two Indian documentaries also made it to the nominations this year - Shaunak Sen`s `All That Breathes` and Kartiki Gonsalves` `The Elephant Whisperers`.

SS Rajamouli 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

