Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu's Oscar Win Would Lift India Up Globally,' Says AR Rahman

Chennai: Just a day left until the Oscars are going to be announced and while there are a lot of Indians who have pinned their hopes on RRR`s power-packed song `Naatu Naatu` to win the honour, music maestro AR Rahman, who also has won an Academy Award for his brilliant composition in `Slumdog Millionaire`, also hopes for the same. AR Rahman, while speaking to ANI, expressed that Naatu Naatu`s Oscar win would eventually lift India up globally. He said, "I want Naatu Naatu to win, I wanted them to win the Grammy also because any award for any of us is going to lift India up...and the zone, the concentration of our culture will become higher."

The magnum opus energy-packed track `Naatu Naatu` made it to the Oscar nominations this year in the `Original Song` category. This lyrical composition of `Naatu Naatu` by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this `RRR` mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song is competing against `Applause` from the film `Tell It Like A Woman,` `Hold My Hand` from the movie `Top Gun: Maverick,` `Lift me Up` from `Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,` and `This Is Life,` from `Everything, Everywhere All At Once`. Not just `Naatu Naatu`, two Indian documentaries also made it to the nominations this year - Shaunak Sen`s `All That Breathes` and Kartiki Gonsalves` `The Elephant Whisperers`. `All That Breathes` has been nominated in the `Documentary Feature Film` category against `All the Beauty and the Bloodshed`, `Fire Of Love,` `A House made of Splinters,` and `Navalny`. The film revolves around the lives of siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who work out of their derelict basement in Delhi`s Wazirabad, to rescue and treat injured birds, especially the black kites.

`The Elephant Whisperers` has been nominated in the `Documentary Short Film Category` against `Haul Out,` `How Do You Measure A Year?` `The Martha Mitchell Effect,` and `Stranger At The Gate`. The film`s plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu`s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The Oscars are going to be held on March 13 this year.