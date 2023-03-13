Oscars 2023: Seerat Kapoor Congratulates Team ‘RRR’, Calls It ‘A True Example That Hard Work Speaks Above All’

New Delhi: The Oscars, usually referred to as the Academy Awards, are a yearly event that recognizes exceptional accomplishments in the film industry. A noteworthy accomplishment that won an Oscar is RRR's ‘Naatu Naatu,’ which took home the prize for Best Original Song. It demonstrates the influence ‘RRR’ has had on both the industry and its followers. Many of our Tollywood celebrities take to social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram to publicly congratulate the winners and express their excitement for the winners' achievements.

Seerat Kapoor who has given many phenomenal films in the Tollywood industry couldn't control her admiration for the team who won the award, the actress says, “Bring a North Indian girl, working in the south film industry, over the years has exposed me to many table conversations in which the south film industry despite their grounded sensibilities was looked under unfortunately still a limited light. It would always pinch my soul because the standards of credibility, awareness, creativity and the cultural roots here were so clear to me having worked firsthand in the Telugu film industry. Today marks history because of team RRR. They lead by example that hard work speaks above all.”

She further said, "It is a win beyond one film. I Woke up this morning feeling so proud and emotional. A grand salute to team RRR. Thank you for placing us on the map we always believed in. All my love! This is only the beginning”

It is truly one of the proudest and happiest days for India and Team RRR proudly brings the Oscar home. A truly exceptional masterpiece has been created.