Oscars Awards 2023: Rana Daggubati Wants To Steal 'RRR' Actor NTR Jr's Linguistic Skills

The 'RRR' actor is an eloquent speaker and can communicate in several languages. The guy even swayed the Japanese people during the Japanese screening of 'RRR'.

Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 07:22 AM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Telugu star Rana Daggubati, who is chuffed with the response to his recently released action drama series 'Rana Naidu', shared that he would love to steal NTR Jr's linguistic skills.

The 'RRR' actor is an eloquent speaker and can communicate in several languages. The guy even swayed the Japanese people during the Japanese screening of 'RRR'.

Talking about what he would steal from NTR Jr, Rana was quick to point out his linguistic skill.

He said: "I want to steal NTR Jr's linguistic skills, he can speak in any language, he is that good. If he hears Chinese or any other language for 20 minutes he can begin communicating in it, he is that good and amazing.

"He speaks Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and maybe five more Indian languages, he has unreal skills. I will probably steal his gifted knack for languages."

Currently, NTR Jr, is gearing up for the big day with the Oscars just around the corner.

The 'RRR' actor will be soon walking the Oscars Red carpet along with the team as 'Naatu Naatu' maintains the race for the Best Song at this year's Oscars.

