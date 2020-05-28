'Parinati' to be India’s first Marathi film releasing on OTT Platform

New Delhi: Movie fanatics have been eagerly waiting to know what's going to be the future of Marathi cinema post-COVID-19 outbreak. Many discussed the possibilities of OTT releases and giving the theatre a miss.

Commenting on same Paragg Mehta, the film Producer and Bollywood’s renowned Casting Director said, “As we all know how Bollywood big films have taken the route of OTT platforms. The general pulse in the market is that Regional films may have to depend on OTT platforms for the time being as we have to survive somehow and even have to cater good content to our audience. This was an option before us and as the emergence of digital evolution someone had to take initiative and I have taken it," he says, adding to that we are in talks with few of them and so far have got a positive response for the release and announcement will be done soon.”

'Parinati', starring Amruta Subhash, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Akshar Kothari is directed by debutant director Akshay Balsaraf will be the first Marathi film to release on an OTT platform.