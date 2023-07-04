Pawan Kalyan Debuts On Instagram: Already Has 777K Followers

Power star Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest superstars in the South Indian film industry. He has been a part of many big films in a career spanning almost three decades and has a massive fan following in South India. Some of his big films include Teen Maar (2011), Tholi Prema (1998), Gudumba Shankar (2004), and Bheemla Nayak (2022). Apart from being a fantastic actor, he has been actively involved in politics as well. However, unlike his contemporaries, the Power star has been away from Instagram until now. According to reports, the actor has now made his debut on the social media platform.

Pawan Kalyan debuts on Instagram

As per reports, Pawan Kalyan has made his Instagram debut and made an official account on the social media platform. Presently, the star already has around 439K followers, and this number is expected to increase. He has no posts right now and has the same profile picture that he uses on Twitter. According to reports, it is expected that the account will be used to update the public about his political moves and film promotions. The bio of his profile reads, "Rise up, Face up, Choose...Hail India!"

cre Trending Stories

Pawan Kalyan’s fans are delighted to hear the news that their favourite superstar is making his Instagram debut. The actor already has a Twitter account with 5.3 million followers.

Earlier, his brother, Konidela Nagendra Babu, had announced the arrival of the actor on social media. He shared a Stories on Instagram in which Pawan Kalyan’s silhouette was seen against some of his films. Nagendra Babu wrote, "Storm alert! The power is about to arrive on Instagram, granting us additional time to connect with one another."

Pawan Kalyan’s forthcoming projects

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Bheemla Nayak alongside Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, and Samyuktha Menon. Currently, he is shooting for his upcoming film, OG, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He has another film named Bro, alongside Sai Dharam Tej, which is expected to hit theatres on July 28.