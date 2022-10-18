Pawan Kalyan shows 'chappal' to warn YSRCP over 'package star' remarks

Amaravati: Launching a bitter attack on YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and actor Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said that if anybody calls him `package star` he will beat up him with his `chappal`.

He took off his `chappal` and showed it while giving a strong warning to `YSRCP goons`. The actor was furious at the ruling party for its personal attacks on him and warned them of serious consequences. Pawan Kalyan, who returned from Visakhapatnam on Monday after the police barred him from addressing any meeting, addressed the JSP workers at the party office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

The actor politician launched an all-out attack on the YSRCP leaders who have been targeting him. Ridiculing Pawan, who is known as a power star in Tollywood, some ruling party leaders, including Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had termed him `package star` while alleging that he takes `package` from parties like BJP and TDP.

Pawan dared the ruling party for an open fight and made it clear that he would no longer keep quiet on baseless allegations.

Using strong words to attack the YSRCP leaders, Pawan remarked that it was his patience which saved him all along. "You have so far seen only my patience. You want to come with rods or hockey sticks, come on," he challenged the ruling party amid thunderous cheers by the JSP leaders and workers.

Pawan, younger brother of megastar Chiranjeevi, slammed the YSRCP leaders for making personal allegations. "When I purchased Scorpio, they asked who gave me the money. I did six films in the last eight years. I earned Rs 100 crore to Rs 120 crore and paid Rs 33 crore in taxes. I donated my children`s fixed deposit to the party. I donated Rs 12 crore for the chief minister`s relief funds in both the states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) and I gave Rs 30 lakh for Ram temple at Ayodhya," he said.

The JSP leader since the formation of the party, it received Rs 15.54 crore as donations in its corpus fund. He said the party received Rs 3.50 crore for `Rythu Bharosa Yatra` and Rs 4 crore for `Na Sena Kosam Naa Vanthu` initiative.

The actor also gave a strong counter to the attack by YSRCP leaders on his three marriages. "They are repeatedly saying I had three marriages. Who is stopping you from three marriages," he asked. He clarified that he married the second wife after giving divorce to the first and the third wife after giving divorce to the second. Pawan said he also gave alimony to the first and second wives as per law. He said he paid Rs 5 crore to the first wife and gave property to the second wife.

Pawan also announced that the JSP will contest next elections in Telangana. He said the party would field candidates for two or seven Lok Sabha seats.