Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab trailer launch witnesses chaos, theatre glass door broken, several injured in stampede

The trailer of Pawan Kalyan starrer 'Vakeel Saab' was released in only a few theatres in the Telugu states on March 29 at around 4 pm. The superstar's fans reached the theatre by 2 pm and offered puja and coconuts at his photo. However, a massive ruckus was witnessed at a theatre during the launch in which some people received minor injuries.    

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab trailer launch witnesses chaos, theatre glass door broken, several injured in stampede
Film poster

New Delhi: A ruckus was created at the Sangam Sharath theatre here during the release of the trailer of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's movie 'Vakeel Saab' and his fans trying to celebrate the event.

The trailer was released in only a few theatres in the Telugu states on March 29 around 4 pm. The superstar's fans reached the theatre by 2pm and offered puja and coconuts at his photo.

In the commotion the glass of the theatre was broken, but despite that, the fans went inside to watch the trailer. The filmmakers had decided to launch the trailer on Holi and the superstar's fans decided to celebrate the occasion.

Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback after a two-year sabbatical with his film 'Vakeel Saab', which is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Amitabh Bachchan's 'Pink'. 

