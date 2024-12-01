Advertisement
PUSHPA 2: THE RULE

'Peelings' Song from Pushpa 2: The Rule Out Now, Set To Energize Your Playlist

The highly anticipated Peelings song from Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is out now, adding to the excitement for the film's release on December 5, 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2024, 06:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Peelings' Song from Pushpa 2: The Rule Out Now, Set To Energize Your Playlist (Image: @pushpamovie/Instagram)

New Delhi: The much-anticipated sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule is ready to hit theaters this week, and the latest track, "Peelings," is already making waves. Following a series of electrifying releases, including the intense Pushpa Pushpa and the romantic Angaaron, the latest song offers a fresh and exciting glimpse into the chemistry between Pushparaj (Allu Arjun) and Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna).

The Peelings song is a high-energy, mass-appeal anthem that promises to light up the screen. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna deliver an electrifying performance that showcases their blazing on-screen chemistry. With its infectious beat and powerful energy, the track adds to the mounting excitement ahead of the film's release.

Check out the Peelings song now: 

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film will be released on 5th December 2024.

