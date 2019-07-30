Pehlwaan first look: Suniel Shetty as Sarkar strikes an impressive pose—See photos

New Delhi: Bollywood's action star Suniel Shetty is back in his amazing impressive avatar. The classic actor will be seen in Kannada action-drama 'Pehlwaan'. The movie stars Kichcha Sudeepa in the lead role.

The makers have released the first look of the actor and it has set the internet buzzing. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans.

He wrote: “Suniel Shetty... First look as #Sarkar in #Pehlwaan... Stars Kichcha Sudeepa... Directed by Krishna... Will release in #Hindi, #Kannada, #Tamil, #Telugu and #Malayalam... 12 Sept 2019 release.”

'Pehlwaan' is written and directed by S Krishna. It is produced by Swapna Krishna under the banner of RRR Motion Pictures. The movie features Kichcha Sudeep, Suniel Shetty and Aakanksha Singh.

The film marks Suniel Shetty's debut in Kannada cinema.

Sudeep will be seen essaying a double role in the movie which is dubbed in 5 languages.

'Pehlwaan' will hit the screens on September 12, 2019.