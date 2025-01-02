Advertisement
GOLDEN STAR GANESH

PINAKA Teaser: Golden Star Ganesh's New Avatar Steals The Spotlight - WATCH

PINAKA teaser unveils a grand period drama infused with black magic, featuring Golden Star Ganesh in a never-before-seen avatar and a gripping storyline.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2025, 08:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PINAKA Teaser: Golden Star Ganesh's New Avatar Steals The Spotlight - WATCH (Image: @peoplemediafactory/ Instagram)

New Delhi: The highly-awaited teaser of Golden Star Ganesh starrer PINAKA is finally here! offering a visual treat that has left fans and audiences amazed.

Directed by B. Dhananjaya, an acclaimed choreographer making his directorial debut, and backed by People Media Factory (PMF), this landmark 49th project (PMF49) is set to redefine Kannada cinema.

Under the expert production of TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, Golden Star Ganesh takes on a stunning new avatar as Kshudra and Rudhra. 

PINAKA teaser unveils a grand period drama infused with black magic, featuring Golden Star Ganesh in a never-before-seen avatar and a gripping storyline.

Watch PINAKA Teaser Below!

With breathtaking VFX and cutting-edge visuals, PINAKA creates an exciting new world and builds on the buzz generated by the Rampage of Kshudra poster.

Known for delivering blockbusters across industries, People Media Factory is setting new benchmarks with its commitment to high-quality storytelling and world-class production. This project is a testament to their vision of elevating Kannada cinema to new heights.

For Golden Star Ganesh, this film is a turning point in his illustrious career, further establishing him as a versatile actor capable of taking on challenging roles.

The teaser has already created a huge buzz across social media , and the cinematic journey promises to be unforgettable.

Further updates regarding the project are highly anticipated. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK