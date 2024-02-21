Poacher: Quest Of A Woman Investigator At The Heart Of A Gripping Narrative

New Delhi: In the plethora of content available for audiences, very few characters make a mark in the audience's mind, and seldom, it is a female character, especially in a cop role. However, with Richie Mehta helming a project, a trend seems to be emerging with a female character at the heart of it, be it Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime or Mala Jogi in Poacher. Known for his signature style of investigative storytelling, Richie Mehta develops his characters to match the pace of his engaging narratives. While Poacher is a perfect example of an ensemble show, the character of Forest Range Officer Mala Jogi truly stands out, and played aptly by highly acclaimed and appreciated actor Nimisha Sajayan.

As a forest range officer in the Kerala Forest Department, Mala (played by Nimisha) is deeply committed to combating wildlife crime. This commitment is aggravated due to her father's past involvement in wildlife crime. Fueled by a strong desire to atone for her father's sins, she is prepared to surpass conventional boundaries in her relentless pursuit to investigate and prevent such criminal activities.

The manner in which Richie Mehta envisions and brings to screen powerful female characters has been path-breaking. His female protagonists are powerful, fearless, willing to take risks, and challenge the world. Based on true events, and inspired by real-life characters Poacher is a gripping investigative crime series which unearths the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. What very few know is that Nimisha’s character Mala is based on several individuals RIchie met during the research of the series, specifically- Manu Sathyan, DCF of Kerala Forest Department, who played a pivotal role in the real-life operation.

Well, Richie's latest creation is just a couple of days from its global launch. Poacher uncovers the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. It is an eight-episode crime series featuring a talented cast including Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Poacher is produced by Oscar-winning production company QC Entertainment and created, written, and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, with Alia Bhatt as Executive Producer of the series. Poacher will be available to stream on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on February 23, 2024.

Watch the trailer here: