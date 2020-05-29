Ponmagal Vandhal's audience review: South actress Jyothika's courtroom drama releases on Amazon Prime

New Delhi: Ace south actress Jyothika's 'Ponmagal Vandhal' has released on Amazon Prime, becoming the first Tamil venture to hit it off on the OTT platform amid lockdown. As the country fights the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak with a shutdown, digital platforms have come to the rescue of cinema buffs.

Ponmagal Vandhal is a courtroom drama, written and directed by JJ Fredrick. Here's the first review of what the audience feels about the movie and the performances:

.@Suriya_offl is turning out to be an example both as an actor and a producer. #PonmagalVandhal is a must watch. With minimal complaints, this legal drama creates an impact almost till the end. Another socially responsible outing for @2D_ENTPVTLTD #Jyotika shines. — S Abishek Raaja (@cinemapayyan) May 28, 2020

#PonmagalVandhal - From starting few scenes, we can predict till climax. Nothing fresh or interesting enough. Parthiban’s witty dialogues super. Jo’s dubbing has improved a lot. BGM not impressive. Gud Social mesg, bt poor execution. Usual Revenge story,court drama! Dint like it! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) May 28, 2020

#PonmagalVandhal The Gripping & Touching Court Drama Receiving the Positive & Rave Reviews From Every Nook n Corner. #Jyotika as #Venba Completely Steals The Show With Good Performances From the Supporting CastNow Streaming #PonmagalVandhalOnPrime @Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/wvNYYZnmAT — Suriya Fans Club (@SuriyaFansClub) May 29, 2020

'Ponmagal Vandhal' Review: Jyotika's spine chiller has the turns, leaves us needing more. pic.twitter.com/5pGSa76i10 — GOKUL.T (@GOKULT1) May 29, 2020

The movie stars Jyothika in the titular role of a lawyer. It also features R Parthiban, K Bhagyaraj, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan, Pratap Pothen, Vasuki, Vidya Pradeep and Gajaraj amongst various others in pivotal parts. Ponmagal Vandhal has been produced by Suriya.

Jyothika has been appreciated for her playing her part well. The actress has a huge fan following and has a solid filmography to her credit.

Ponmagal Vandhal releases on Amazon Prime Videos on May 29, 2020. It was earlier scheduled to have a theatrical release but couldn't due to the lockdown.