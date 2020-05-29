हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ponmagal Vandhal review

Ponmagal Vandhal's audience review: South actress Jyothika's courtroom drama releases on Amazon Prime

Jyothika has been appreciated for her playing her part well. The actress has a huge fan following and has a solid filmography to her credit. 

Ponmagal Vandhal&#039;s audience review: South actress Jyothika&#039;s courtroom drama releases on Amazon Prime

New Delhi: Ace south actress Jyothika's 'Ponmagal Vandhal' has released on Amazon Prime, becoming the first Tamil venture to hit it off on the OTT platform amid lockdown. As the country fights the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak with a shutdown, digital platforms have come to the rescue of cinema buffs. 

Ponmagal Vandhal is a courtroom drama, written and directed by JJ Fredrick. Here's the first review of what the audience feels about the movie and the performances: 

The movie stars Jyothika in the titular role of a lawyer. It also features R Parthiban, K Bhagyaraj, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan, Pratap Pothen, Vasuki, Vidya Pradeep and Gajaraj amongst various others in pivotal parts. Ponmagal Vandhal has been produced by Suriya.

Ponmagal Vandhal releases on Amazon Prime Videos on May 29, 2020. It was earlier scheduled to have a theatrical release but couldn't due to the lockdown. 

 

 

