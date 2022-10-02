'Ponniyan Selvan Part 1' stays strong at the box office, earns THIS much on day 2

New Delhi: The film 'Ponniyan Selvan Part 1' was one of the most awaited movies of the year and had got fans all excited ever since the makers dropped its trailer.

The film has now been released and has received rave reviews from the critics and has also been appreciated and loved by the fans. One proof of that could be the numbers that it did on its first day. It made history by earning an astounding Rs 80 crore worldwide on its first day of release, becoming the Tamil film with the biggest opening ever.

The film, which earned approx 31.25 crore on day 1 in India, has maintained its momentum and collected 28.50 crore nett at the box office on day 2.

According to a Box Office India report, the film earned 28.50 crore on its second day, thus taking its total to 59.75 crore approx.

'PS-1' has been directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam and stars many famous actors such as Vikram, Karthi Sivakumar, Trisha Krisnan, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

The film was released on the 30th of September.