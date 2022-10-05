Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office collections, Day 5: Queen Aishwarya Rai's period drama smashes Rs 300 cr globally, crosses Rs 100 cr in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 (PS 1) has ticked all the right boxes at the Box Office window. According to a Hindustan Times report, PS 1 has grossed over Rs 300 crore globally, as per trade sources. The period drama has joined the Rs 100 crore club in Tamil Nadu, confirmed trade expert and critic Ramesh Bala on his social media handle.

PONNIYIN SELVAN 1 BOX OFFICE REPORT

Ramesh Bala tweeted: #PS1 becomes the 5th movie in 2022 to join the ₹ 100 Cr Gross Club in TN..#Vikram, #Valimai, #Beast and #KGFChapter2 are the other four..

#PS1 becomes the 5th movie in 2022 to join the ₹ 100 Cr Gross Club in TN.. #Vikram, #Valimai, #Beast and #KGFChapter2 are the other four.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 4, 2022

According to HT, Trade analyst Trinath claimed that PS 1 has grossed over Rs 300 crore globally. It will be interesting to see if Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1's worldwide box office collections surpass SS Rajamouli's RRR, and KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash.

"PS1 is doing exceptionally well. The puja holidays is drawing audiences in hordes and shows are going houseful for the entire week. Globally, the film has crossed over Rs 300 crore and in Tamil Nadu, it has minted over Rs 100 crore. This is emerging as the biggest blockbuster in Mani Ratnam’s career," Trinath said.

PONNIYIN SELVAN 1 RELEASE

Ponniyin Selvan 1 - the Tamil period drama is a two-part magnum opus which is written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.

Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam.

The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles.

PS 1 features Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens. The actress plays Queen Nandini in the period drama whereas Trisha will be seen as Kundavai. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fictional novel of the same name.

The film clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha at the Box Office.