NewsEntertainmentRegional
PONNIYIN SELVAN 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

Ponniyin Selvan 1 collections: Aishwarya's magic entices fans, film earns over Rs 400 cr worldwide

Ponniyin Selvan 1 worldwide Box Office collections: PS 1 features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with south actor Karthi on the big screens. The actress plays Queen Nandini in the period drama whereas Trisha will be seen as Kundavai. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 08:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ponniyin Selvan 1 collections: Aishwarya's magic entices fans, film earns over Rs 400 cr worldwide

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 has floored fans across the globe. The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles. 

According to Koimoi.com report, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has earned Rs 222 crore nett in all languages and Rs 261.96 crore gross in India. The film's overseas collections stands at Rs 148 crore gross so far. and the overall worldwide total earnings are around Rs 409.96 crore gross in all languages.

PS 1 features Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens. The actress plays Queen Nandini in the period drama whereas Trisha will be seen as Kundavai. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fictional novel of the same name.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 - the Tamil period drama is a two-part magnum opus which is written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam. 

The film clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha at the Box Office.

 

Live Tv

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office collectionsPonniyin Selvan collectionsPonniyin SelvanPS 1 collectionsMani RatnamPS1PS1 movie reviewAishwarya RaiPonniyin Selvan worldwide collections

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 10, 2022