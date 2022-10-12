Ponniyin Selvan 1 collections: Aishwarya's magic entices fans, film earns over Rs 400 cr worldwide

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 has floored fans across the globe. The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles.

According to Koimoi.com report, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has earned Rs 222 crore nett in all languages and Rs 261.96 crore gross in India. The film's overseas collections stands at Rs 148 crore gross so far. and the overall worldwide total earnings are around Rs 409.96 crore gross in all languages.

PS 1 features Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens. The actress plays Queen Nandini in the period drama whereas Trisha will be seen as Kundavai. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fictional novel of the same name.

#PS1 joins the exclusive ₹ 400 Crs WW Gross Club..



Only the 3rd #Kollywood movie after #2Point0 and #Vikram to join the club! October 11, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan 1 - the Tamil period drama is a two-part magnum opus which is written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam.

The film clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha at the Box Office.