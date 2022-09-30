NewsEntertainmentRegional
Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office prediction Day 1: Mani Ratnam's Aishwarya Rai starrer to earn a MASSIVE Rs 50-60 cr

PONNIYIN SELVAN I MOVIE REVIEW: The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, 

Sep 30, 2022

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 has been released today and is garnering positive word-of-mouth reactions so far. PS I features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trishan Krishnan and Chiyaan Vikram in lead roles and if early trade reports are anything to go by then this Mani Ratnam venture is touted to get a massive Rs 50-60 crore opening. 

PONNIYIN SELVAN 1 DAY 1 BOX OFFICE PREDICTION

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Ponniyin Selvan I had advance booking of nearly Rs 17 cr on Friday, with overseas advance booking reported to be almost Rs 10 crore. PS 1 is expected o open between Rs 30-35 crore across all languages in India. 

HT report states that an additional Rs 20 crore from overseas collections on the first day can be a huge add-on to the Box Office battle. 

PONNIYIN SELVAN I RELEASE

The Tamil period drama is a two-part magnum opus which is written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam. 

The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles. 

The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fictional novel of the same name.

PS 1 will see Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens. The actress plays Queen Nandini in the period drama whereas Trisha will be seen as Kundavai.

 

