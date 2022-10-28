topStories
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PONNIYIN SELVAN 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

Ponniyin Selvan 1 on OTT: Aishwarya Rai's magnum opus nears Rs 500 cr at Box Office, check streaming date, where to watch and how!

Ponniyin Selvan 1 on OTT streaming date: The Tamil period drama is a two-part magnum opus which is written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 09:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ponniyin Selvan 1 on OTT: Aishwarya Rai's magnum opus nears Rs 500 cr at Box Office, check streaming date, where to watch and how!

New Delhi: The massive period drama by Mani Ratnam - Ponniyin Selvan 1 ( PS 1) is now heading towards the 500 crore mark in worldwide collections. The film that left the audience awe of its grandeur, performances and master storytelling is now available on a digital platform. Ponniyin Selvan 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is available on a rental basis as of now.  

According to a tweet by LetsCinema, Ponniyin Selvan 1 can be rented for a week costing Rs 199 after which it would be available to stream for free for Prime Video users. The film will be streaming in four languages, except Hindi, on the OTT platform.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 - the Tamil period drama is a two-part magnum opus which is written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam.

The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fictional novel of the same name. PS 1 features Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens. The actress plays Queen Nandini in the period drama whereas Trisha will be seen as Kundavai. 

PS 1 features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Released on September 30 in multiple languages across India namely Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, Ponniyin Selvan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
 

Live Tv

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office collectionsPonniyin Selvan 1 on OTTPonniyin Selvan 1 OTT releaseAmazon Prime VideoAishwarya RaiMani Ratnamps 1 ott releasePS 1 collections

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series
DNA
DNA: 'Abdullah' love for Nehru, drowned Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 27, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: ‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Election connection of 'Government mercy' on Ram-Rahim
DNA
DNA: Friendship with pigeons could affect your health
DNA
DNA: ATM in UP's Amethi dispenses fake ₹200 notes
DNA Video
DNA: Canada...the 'favourite destination' of Khalistani terrorists!