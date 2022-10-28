Ponniyin Selvan 1 on OTT: Aishwarya Rai's magnum opus nears Rs 500 cr at Box Office, check streaming date, where to watch and how!

New Delhi: The massive period drama by Mani Ratnam - Ponniyin Selvan 1 ( PS 1) is now heading towards the 500 crore mark in worldwide collections. The film that left the audience awe of its grandeur, performances and master storytelling is now available on a digital platform. Ponniyin Selvan 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is available on a rental basis as of now.

According to a tweet by LetsCinema, Ponniyin Selvan 1 can be rented for a week costing Rs 199 after which it would be available to stream for free for Prime Video users. The film will be streaming in four languages, except Hindi, on the OTT platform.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 - the Tamil period drama is a two-part magnum opus which is written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam.

The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fictional novel of the same name. PS 1 features Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens. The actress plays Queen Nandini in the period drama whereas Trisha will be seen as Kundavai.

PS 1 features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Released on September 30 in multiple languages across India namely Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, Ponniyin Selvan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

