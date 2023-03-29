Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai Looks Enchanting And Mysterious As Nandini In New Teaser- Watch

New Delhi: The wait will soon be over. The trailer of Mani Ratnam’s magnum-opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan – 2' will be launched today. Now, just a day before the launch, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a teaser of the film. The actress looks enchanting and mysterious in the royal look. She is seen holding a lamp in her hand as the camera captures her mirror reflection.

Fans of the actress were very excited to see her back on the screens and shared their love for her in the comments section. “No dialogue is needed her expressions say what she's going through,” a user commented. “Literally Lived as Nandini,” another user wrote.

Earlier, she had shared a poster with Vikram in which she could be seen lighting the lamp while the latter’s expressions were intense.

Watch the teaser shared by Aishwarya Rai

The trailer of the second part will be launched at around 6 pm today, 29th March at Jawahar Lal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Helmed by ace director Mani Ratnam, the historical drama based on Kalki’s epic of the same name. The ensemble star cast of the film includes, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. The part one of the film had Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback to movies after a long hiatus.

‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ was the first part of a two-part franchise that has been shot on a massive budget of 500 crore rupees. The soundtrack of the film has been composed by AR Rahman, while it has been shot by Ravi Varman. The film had turned out to be a massive success at the box office and raked more than Rs 500 Cr at the box office.