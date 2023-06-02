Ponniyin Selvan 2 On OTT: Aishwarya Rai-Vikram's Period Drama Streaming From June 2

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam's massive blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: II will have a streaming premiere on Prime Video on June 2, 2023. The period drama will be available in Tamil, with dubs available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada respectively. Directed by Mani Ratnam and produced under his banner of Madras Talkies, along with Subaskaran Allirajah’s LycaProductions, the epic historical fantasy adventure-drama is based on the exceptional novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

A sequel to the 2022 blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: I, the film features a distinguished and acclaimed ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R. Sarathkumar, Jayaram, Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban in pivotal roles. Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories around the world will be able to stream the film starting June 2. Ponniyin Selvan: II is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

step into the world of grandeur and intrigue as this epic saga continues! #PS2onPrime, watch now

Available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalamhttps://t.co/6lYhjbXDZJ pic.twitter.com/DTUFwPQRky — prime video (@PrimeVideo) June 1, 2023

“Ponniyin Selvan is an extraordinary two-part story with a universal appeal that has been creating waves and breaking records, both domestically and internationally. After PS-I, we are thrilled to collaborate yet again with Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions to bring its sequel to Prime Video.” said, Manish Menghani, director of content licensing, Prime Video India. “Through our unique partnerships, and collaborations with top-notch creators and stalwarts of the industry, we’re able to offer our customers the best content across genres and in multiple languages. The phenomenal customer response toPS-I, and the new benchmarks that Ponniyin Selvan: II has set at the global box office, further bolsters our confidence that the sequel will be enjoyed, and loved by audiences across the world.”

A visual spectacle, PS-II picks up from the edge-of-the-seat climax of the first film, which is also currently available on the service for customers to stream. Focusing on ArulmozhiVarman's (Jayam Ravi) transformation into Rajaraja I, the revered king of the Chola dynasty, the film opens with a captivating preamble, that explores the relationship between Aaditha Karikalan (Vikram) and Nandhini's (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), and the ongoing power struggle of succession for the Chola dynasty. Mesmerizingly unravelling the mystery surrounding Arulmozhi’s disappearance, which set the tone for a riveting story, PS-II is an unmissable conclusion to the two-part magnum opus.

Director, producer, and writer Mani Ratnam shared, “It is as if Kalki Krishnamoorthy, wrote Ponniyin Selvan - a five part novel, just so that it could be mounted as a big scale film. It has everything that makes for an exciting cinematic experience - action, adventure, drama, palace intrigue and all these are set against the backdrop of the most important period of South Indian History. For over five decades several makers have harboured this majestic story in their mind. It is a dream project, not just for me, but for millions. We are proud to bring to the audience world over, PS: Part I & II.”