Ponniyin Selvan 2 Twitter Review: Fans Call Aishwarya Rai And Vikram's Period Drama A 'Blockbuster'

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS 2) has opened in cinemas today and looks like fans have already given it a big thumbs up. The makers left no stone unturned in creating buzz around the film ahead of its release and launched a full-fledged promotional spree for the period drama across the nation.

PONNIYIN SELVAN 2 TWITTER REVIEW

PS 2 stars some of the biggest superstars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Chiyaan Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi and Jayam Ravi. Mani Ratnam's magnum opus is the first Tamil film to release in 4DX and the film will also release in IMAX, based on the 1955 book by Kalki Krishnamurthy titled Ponniyin Selvan. Check out the reactions and First Day First Show (FDFS) review of fans:

TAKE A BOW #MANIRATNAM SIR. YOU'RE THE BEST THERE EVER WAS AND THE BEST THERE EVER WILL BE !!!!!!!!!



THE MASTER CRAFTSMAN HAS DONE IT AGAIN!



PONNIYIN SELVAN - PART 2 WINS BIG! OMG!!! #PonniyinSelvan2 #PS2 April 28, 2023

Ponniyin Selvan 2 - First half is largely engaging, the 15 minute Interval sequence is The Best of Mani Ratnam in ages. Very well conceived and directed. pic.twitter.com/YYQOZuBDut — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChay) April 28, 2023

PONNIYIN SELVAN 2 STORYLINE

'Ponniyin Selvan 2' is set in 10th century Thanjavur, with the Chola dynasty emperor Sundara Chozhar and his sons Aditya Karikalan (played by Chiyaan Vikram) and Ponniyin Selvan (played by Jayam Ravi) aspiring to expand their kingdom. With PS-1 being a national hit, viewers and fans can't wait for the blockbuster to hit theatres soon.

Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions presents PS-2. Jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the period drama is directed by Mani Ratnam, and music composed by AR Rahman. PS-2 has released worldwide on April 28, 2023, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages respectively.