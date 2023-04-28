topStoriesenglish2600337
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PONNIYIN SELVAN 2 TWITTER REVIEW

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Twitter Review: Fans Call Aishwarya Rai And Vikram's Period Drama A 'Blockbuster'

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Movie Review: PS-2 has released worldwide on April 28, 2023, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages respectively.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Twitter Review: Fans Call Aishwarya Rai And Vikram's Period Drama A 'Blockbuster'

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS 2) has opened in cinemas today and looks like fans have already given it a big thumbs up. The makers left no stone unturned in creating buzz around the film ahead of its release and launched a full-fledged promotional spree for the period drama across the nation.

PONNIYIN SELVAN 2 TWITTER REVIEW

PS 2 stars some of the biggest superstars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Chiyaan Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi and Jayam Ravi.  Mani Ratnam's magnum opus is the first Tamil film to release in 4DX and the film will also release in IMAX, based on the 1955 book by Kalki Krishnamurthy titled Ponniyin Selvan. Check out the reactions and First Day First Show (FDFS) review of fans:

PONNIYIN SELVAN 2 STORYLINE

'Ponniyin Selvan 2' is set in 10th century Thanjavur, with the Chola dynasty emperor Sundara Chozhar and his sons Aditya Karikalan (played by Chiyaan Vikram) and Ponniyin Selvan (played by Jayam Ravi) aspiring to expand their kingdom. With PS-1 being a national hit, viewers and fans can't wait for the blockbuster to hit theatres soon. 

Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions presents PS-2. Jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the period drama is directed by Mani Ratnam, and music composed by AR Rahman. PS-2 has released worldwide on April 28, 2023, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages respectively.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?