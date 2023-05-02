Ponniyin Selvan 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections: Aishwarya Rai Starrer Magnum Opus Earns Over Rs 200 Cr Globally

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 has created a strong buzz at ticket counters as the movie has raked in Rs 200 crore plus globally. Fans and critics showered it with immense love and appreciated the performances of its cast which includes the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala. The film also features Aishwarya Lekshmi and Jayam Ravi in pivotal parts.

PONNIYIN SELVAN WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions presents PS-2, and on their official Twitter handle, the production house shared that Ponniyin Selvan 2 has grossed over Rs 200 crore at worldwide Box Office collections. Mani Ratnam's magnum opus is the first Tamil film to release in 4DX and it also was made available in IMAX. The period drama is based on the 1955 book by Kalki Krishnamurthy titled Ponniyin Selvan. Take a look here:

PONNIYIN SELVAN 2 PLOT

Ponniyin Selvan 2' is set in 10th century Thanjavur, with the Chola dynasty emperor Sundara Chozhar and his sons Aditya Karikalan (played by Chiyaan Vikram) and Ponniyin Selvan (played by Jayam Ravi) aspiring to expand their kingdom. With PS-1 being a national hit, viewers and fans can't wait for the blockbuster to hit theatres soon.

Jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the period drama is directed by Mani Ratnam and music composed by AR Rahman. PS-2 has released worldwide on April 28, 2023, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages respectively.