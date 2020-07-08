Popular Kannada TV actor Susheel Gowda dies by suicide, fans and colleagues shocked

New Delhi: It has just been a few weeks into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide, and now another tragic news broke online about popular Kannada television star Susheel Gowda's death. The 30-year-old actor has reportedly died by suicide.

Besides acting, Susheel was a certified fitness trainer and enthusiast. His untimely demise has left fans and colleagues shocked. Mourning his sudden death, director Aravind Kaushik, who helmed Susheel's first TV show 'Antahpura' took to Facebook and wrote: Sad news I heard . Susheel Gowda who played the lead in the tv serial Antahpura that I directed is no more . Rest in Peace.

Another colleague, Duniya Vijay, who happens to be the director of an upcoming Kannada movie 'Salaga' in which Susheel plays a cop expressed shock over the news of his demise and penned a long note along with the late actor's picture.

Not much is known about the reason behind Susheel Gowda's suicide.

This year has been a tough one for the entertainment industry as several talented personalities left this world leaving behind their mourning fans, friends and family.

May his soul rest in peace!